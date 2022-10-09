Unknown Gunmen Kill 4, Set Police Station Ablaze In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavily armed yet to be identified Gunmen have attacked Inyi Police station in Oji River Council Area of Enugu state, killing two policemen and two civilians.

Our Correspondent gathered that the hoodlums who hit the station Sunday morning equally set the police station on fire.

A Source who witness the incident but craved anonymity, said the criminal elements were chanting “No election and Police in Biafra land.”

One of the two people killed was said to be a police officer on duty when the hoodlums attacked the station.

A viral video of the attack seen on Sunday afternoon shows a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

Voices on the background of the video identified one of the bodies as that of a policeman while it is not clear whether the second person was a policeman or not.

Some voices identified the two victims as policemen, but another person said he could only identify one of them as a policeman attached to the station.

The source who noted that he left the community on Saturday for Enugu, said, “I got information from my community a few hours ago that unknown gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now I don’t have further details.

”Meanwhile, a security alert being circulated on social media platforms in the Enugu State capital warned residents of Inyi, Achi, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari and Arondiizogu to be careful and security conscious in their areas because of the resurgence of gunmen activities.

“Warning! Achi, Inyi, Ojiriver, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari, Arondiizogu those axis are facing security challenges, Ngwo Iri sons & daughters, lets always be security cautious and avoid night movement, above all always commits our going out & coming in into the blood of Almighty Jesus Christ the savior.

The Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe DSP, said the police is on the trail of the perpetrators.