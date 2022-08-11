Buhari Mourns Veteran Journalist, John Chiahemen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed saddened over the death of John Chiahemen, a former Reuters Bureau Chief for Nigeria, extending deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, including everyone in the various media organizations where he worked.

A statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the President recalled that as a veteran newsman with the reputable international news agency and Editor of Reuters Africa, Chiahemen was respected for his brilliant contributions and editorial role of covering news about Africa from a business and development perspective, beyond the narrow stereotypes of disaster and poverty.

The President believed that the remarkable legacies left behind by one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists would continue to inspire current and upcoming members of the fourth estate of the realm.

STATEMENT BY FAMILY OF LATE JOHN CHIAHEMEN

It is with great sorrow and great peace we share that our patriarch, former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and former Thompson Reuters journalist, John Neji Chiahemen, has returned

home to rest.

He fought a valiant long battle with motor neuron disease (ALS) and he was selfless to his last breath. He died peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa surrounded by his family.

John is survived by his wife Winnie “Chizi” Chiahemen; daughters: Ide Wise (UK) Fanen Chiahemen (Canada), and Mimi Chiahemen (US); grandson, Finley Hemen Kanyin Wise (UK);

son-in-law, Ben Wise (UK).

He is also survived by brothers and sisters, including Tom Chiahemen, Abuja-based Media & PR Consultant and Publisher, NATIONAL ACCORD Newspaper and larger family in Nigeria and Kenya.

He will be greatly missed.