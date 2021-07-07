Fidelity Bank Not Probing Former MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo -Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fidelity Bank Plc has refuted the alleged probe of its former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo.

The bank disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen Tuesday in Lagos.

The bank in the statement refuted a publication alleging that the board of directors had approved the probe of its former managing director.

“The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced.

“Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as managing director and chief executive officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the board of directors continues to hold Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said the statement.























