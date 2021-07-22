Buhari Not Nursing Third Term Ambition Like Obasanjo, APC Slams PDP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for insinuating that President Muhammadu Buhari intends to perpetuate his stranglehold on power after his tenure ends in 2023, insisting that the incumbent will not act like ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo accused of plotting to amend the constitution to spend a third term in office.

In the twilight of his second term, Mr Obasanjo was widely reported as making an attempt to elongate the constitutionally allowed terms of office. He was accused of bribery attempts which he repeatedly denied.

APC said at the appropriate time it would come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023.

John Akpanudoehede, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement was in reaction to PDP’s recent allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari has a self-succession plan.

The APC scribe, however, stressed that the party would not allow individual ambitions to derail Mr Buhari’s regime, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

He said unlike PDP, APC was a disciplined party, noting that the former is haunted by its past.

Mr Akpanudoedehe recalled the third term agenda of the PDP (during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s reign) while it was in power, pointing out that APC will surprise the major opposition party with the outcome of its planned congresses scheduled to commence on July 31.

“After our congresses and the national convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023.

“APC has no third term agenda like PDP. What we are doing now is to stabilise the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail President Buhari’s administration,” he said.























