Tinubu Congratulates Burma Boy, Davido, Others On Grammy Awards Nomination

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s musical talents nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards: Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr.

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President celebrated these musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms, building and earning our nation enormous soft power.

The President commended these exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits. They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the President said





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



