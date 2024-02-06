W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Tinubu Congratulates Burma Boy, Davido, Others On Grammy Awards Nomination

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest News Monday, February 5th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s musical talents nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards: Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr.

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President celebrated these musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms, building and earning our nation enormous soft power.

The President commended these exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits. They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the President said

 

