Buhari Okays N24bn For NASENI Modular Irrigation Project

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N24 billion for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to facilitate the execution of smart modular irrigation project.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Haruna said that he came to the the Villa to discuss the financial details of the operation of the agency with the President, adding that the modular irrigation project would enhance agricultural development in the country, a project which would create opportunity fir farmers to produce crops three times in a year.

“Last week, the President approved N24 billion for smart irrigation system, on request by NASENI. So, it is his thought if our money is remitted, why asking for further funding. Just to clarify the situation, not because of any other things, to know the status. And, of course, to give him exactly, as the Chairman of the Board NASENI, he should know to the last Kobo, what do we have, what don’t we have, to guide his decisions on matters”, he said.

Haruna stated that his visit to the Villa was not for anything suspicious about the financial status of the agency, saying, “we have been asking for funding and more funding, then you want to know the status of what is happening so far. For example, I have said to you, the 1% of the Federation Account due to NASENI, we receive only the federal government component of it, instead of 1% before it’s shared to the states and others that benefit from this

While explaining the importance of the new funding approval for the modular irrigation system, Haruna said, “we have acquired a 10 hectare farmland on lease in Adamawa State, using water from River Benue, where this pilot scheme is starting and it is estimated that, based on the technologies to be used there, it is possible to have three multi-crop season in a year, commencing from October this year, God willing.

“The monies are for the pumps, the structure, the farming techniques, the farmers, the officers, the offices that are needed, the vehicles, and the administrative management, up to the period that we will have this demonstration farm, using modular irrigation system first model. First model in the sense that this one we’re drawing water from River Benue, of course solar powered”, he added

Speaking on the funding of the agency, Haruna said the statutory 1% of the Federation Account meant to be drawn for its running is dedicated to execution of some priority projects that had been approved by government.