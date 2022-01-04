Buhari ’ll Consider Public Interest Before Releasing Nnamdi Kanu – Malami

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will consider the interest of over 200 million Nigerians before he accept the request for the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Malami disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on NTA’s Good Morning Nigeria Show.

African Examiner recalls that some Igbo elders led by the Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi had earlier paid a visit to President Buhari asking for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

During the visit on November 19, 2021, Buhari had stated that he would not want to interfere in the affairs of the judiciary, however, he would consider their demand though “a heavy one”.

Speaking on the request by the Igbo leaders, the Malami stated Buhari would consider the interest of over 200 million Nigerians before he takes any decision.

Malami said: “By way of general statements to the two issues presented: the issue relating to electoral bill and the issue relating to Kanu and by extension, IPOB, what I can tell you for certain is that the decision of the President is based fundamentally and at all times on public interest consideration.

“In the art of governance and what I have come to learn about the mind and heart of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, is to consider the 200 million as against the limited people.

“By extension, the issue of Kanu, what would as well govern the decision of the President in terms of whatever request is presented is the public interest as against limited sectional interest of it.”