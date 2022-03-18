Buni Lauds Gov. Bello For Managing APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Mai Buni of Yobe and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretake and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has lauded Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger for effectively managing the party’s affairs in his absence.

Buni, while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said activities at the party’s national secretariat did not stop in his absence because Bello was fully in charge.

He spoke at the end of a closed-door meeting with Bello and some stakeholders of the party at the Yobe Governor’s Lodge.

Buni, who just returned from medical treatment in Dubai, in an earlier statement said he duly transferred leadership of the APC CECPC to the Niger governor before traveling.

“Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman remain effective,’’ he had said.

He called for support and understanding of the party’s members to move it forward to a successful National Convention slated for March 26.