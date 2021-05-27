Burning INEC Offices, Police Stations Won’t Stop 2023 Elections —Garba Shehu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in running for a third-term in 2023.

Shehu also stated that the burning of police stations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission won’t stop the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this on Tuesday when he appeared on an Arise TV programme.

He said, “It is very disturbing that INEC and police offices are being set ablaze in parts of the country by anarchists. I believe the law enforcement agents are sufficient enough to deal with them.

“Does anybody want to stop the election in 2023? President Buhari is not interested in third term; he is not cut out for that. So, there will be election in 2023 and we will get there, God willing.”























