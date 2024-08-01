Businesses Shut, Roads Deserted As #EndBadGovernance Protest Begins Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Economic activities are on standby as the long-awaited #EndBadGovernance protest started in several cities across the nation.

From Abuja to Abeokuta, Port Harcourt to Lagos State, banks, and businesses have been shut. The roads are unusually deserted as protesters defy last-minute push by authorities to stop the demonstrations.

The usually bustling roads in Kaduna are empty and deserted as protesters take to the streets to express their grievances over poor living conditions.

The popular Ahmadu Bello Way located in the Central Business District of the Kaduna State capital is empty without the usual vehicular and human traffic.

On a normal day, this place would have been bubbling with economic activities by this time, but not at all today.

Public transportation systems are operating at reduced capacity because most commuters are staying indoors apparently due to fear.

In the Sokoto metropolis, there is a heavy security presence. It is the same thing in Damaturu the Yobe State capital. Residents of the area have shunned the protest.

At the proposed protest venue in Bauchi, opposite the School of Agriculture in Yelwan Labourer, there are no protesters as of now. Security personnel are on the ground to ensure the safety of lives and properties. The streets in Kano are empty while shops around the area are heavily guarded. But at the Zoo Road area in Kano State, people are chanting “Mu yunwa muke ji” meaning “we are hungry”.

In Lagos State, a group of protesters are rallying against the demonstrations. They were in the Alausa area of the state but security operatives told them that the place is not designated for protest. At the Ikeja Underbridge, there is a procession. They are marching from Ikeja Underbridge, en route to Alausa despite orders against street protest.

At the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The protesters (numbering about 50) are gathered at the entrance of the facility.

Among the protesters are members of the “Enough Is Enough” group. One of the co-convener, Deji Adeyanju says security officials have been cooperative so far with them.

There is a sizeable deployment of security personnel at the stadium, comprising police, army, and others.