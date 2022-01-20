2 Dead, 10 Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely 24 hours after four people died and 12 others injured on the Ogun State axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, two people were, yesterday, confirmed dead with 10 others sustaining injuries in multiple accidents at Akankan village via Odeda on Abeokuta/Ibadan highway in the state.

The incident involved a Sprinter bus with number plate, LSD 937 HE, a Ford bus with number plate AKM 801 ZW and an unidentified truck.

It occurred at about 2.20 pm.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Odeda, by a team of emergency operatives, who responded to the incident.

The dead victims were also reportedly deposited at the General Hospital morgue.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, TRACE, confirmed the incident.