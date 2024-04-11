Bwala Berates Obi Over Quality Of Boreholes Donated To Northern Communities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has slammed the quality of the boreholes donated by Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Bwala, the boreholes goes against the dictates of natural justice, equity and good conscience.

The former APC chieftain took to his X account on Thursday alleging that Water Corporation in Anambra State when Obi was a governor was not in a good state.

It could be recalled that the former Anambra State governor recently carried out a visit to the 19 states in the northern part of the country and donated boreholes to some of the communities in Kaduna, Sokoto and others.

This development has attracted reactions from many Nigerians.

Bwala, joining the fray, writes: “The former lawmaker posted on his X handle: “You only need to see @PeterObi water corporation when he was a governor to understand why he sponsored that borehole that is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

“That is his style of governance. You cannot give what you don’t have. I am so happy that the demographics he deceived in the 2023 elections are wiser now.”