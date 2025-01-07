Canada’s PM Justin Tradeau Announces Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has announced his resignation from office.

Trudeau says he intends to step down as the country’s prime minister, after a new ruling party leader is chosen, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister,” Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, told reporters at a news conference on Monday, in Ottawa.

This follows a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.

“Every morning I’ve woken up as prime minister, I have been inspired by the resilience, generosity and the determination of Canadians.

“We rallied to support each other through the pandemic … to stand strong with Ukraine, and our democracy, to fight climate change, and to get our economy ready for the future.

“I have fought for this country, for you. We are at a critical moment in the world,” the outgoing Prime Minister said.

Earlier in December, 2024, his former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland surprisingly resigned from office.

The development had plunged Trudeau’s political fortunes to new depths.(NAN)