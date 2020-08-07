Canceled 2020 Hajj: Kebbi State to Refund Intending Pilgrims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has set up a committee to refund Hajj deposits to intending pilgrims who could not travel to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 exercise.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Yahaya Sarki, said this in a statement issued Thursday in Birnin Kebbi, the capital city.

The statement read: “This followed the cancellation of the 2020 Hajj by the Saudi Arabian Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The committee’s terms of reference include to ensure the refund of the money collected from intending pilgrims, who were unable to perform the year Hajj due to the pandemic.

“It will also ensure the refund of money deposited to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) by the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

“Alhaji Haruna Abubakar will serve as the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Kabiru Wasagu as Secretary while Garba Salis, Usman Suru, Lawal Mai-Kwalla, Abubakar Atiku and Zayyanu Shehu will be members.

“Other members of the committee are Alhaji Aminu Sadiq, representative of the Kebbi State Police Command and Fahad Muktar representing DSS’’

The committee has been given two weeks to complete its assignment and submit report to the state government.