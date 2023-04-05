W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

CashApp Founder Bob Lee Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

Posted by Latest News, World News Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tech executive and investor who worked on the Android and Cash apps, Bob Lee,  has been stabbed to death in San Francisco.

The 43-year-old founder was killed at 2:35am on Tuesday when officials were called to the 300 block of Main Street near the entrance of a high-rise, according to DailyMail on Wednesday. When the officials arrived, they discovered him with evident stab wounds.

The police said in a statement, “ Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.



“ Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said no arrests had been made in connection to Lee’s murder.

