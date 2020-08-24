BREAKING: Lagos Health Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso announced this on Monday via his Twitter account.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms.

“Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.” He announced

African Examiner reports that Lagos state is the epicenter of the coronavirus in Nigeria accounting for more infection cases than any state in the country.

Spread the love





















