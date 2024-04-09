Charly Boy Speaks On Ay’s Marital Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has reacted to comedian, AY’s marital crisis.



The African Examiner recalls that AY recently took to his social media accounts saying that his 20 years friendship/marriage to his wife, Mabel, was going down the drain.

His statement sparked diverse reactions as many netizens blamed the comedian for the marital crisis.

On his X handle, the Area Fada writes: “Abegi make una leave AY alone.

“It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals.

20yrs no bi beans. Una Well done. AY, edi ok. It’s unfortunate but sh*t happens. Who never f*ckup raise ur hands.”