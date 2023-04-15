Charly Boy Speaks On Hakimi, Ex-Wife’s Divorce Saga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has reacted to the news that Hiba Abouk, estranged wife of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi, in the process of divorce, asked for more than half of his fortune but discovered that the PSG attacker has no assets as he had put his whole fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Friday, Charly Boy heaped praises on the Morocco international for the smart move.

According to the entertainer, Hakimi’s ex-wife wanted to play smart by filing for divorce and requesting half of his properties, but was outsmarted by the footballer.

He wrote: “Cunny man die, cunny man bury am.

“Dis Achraf Hakimi the football has dribbled his wife wey file for divorce and demanded half of his property. Hmm, some women sha.

“The woman weak when court informed her dat “Millionaire’ husband owns nothing.

“Everything he has was in his mother’s name.”

Charly Boy derided “gold diggers,” tasking women to work hard for their own money.