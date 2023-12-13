W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.1126 Against Dollar

Posted by Business News, Latest News Wednesday, December 13th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 48 pips to 7.1126 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

