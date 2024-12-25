Christmas: Wike Preaches Submission To God

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has urged residents of the territory to submit to the will of God as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Wike, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed confidence that with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, things would keep getting better for Nigerians.

He congratulated residents of the FCT for the grace to celebrate another Christmas and called for total rededication to the service of God and submission to His laws and commandments.

The minister, who stressed the need to show love to one another, prayed to God for many more Christmas celebrations in good health.

“Therefore, we should use the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to rededicate ourselves to the service of God and humanity.

“We should also ensure total obedience to the commandments of God.

“Christians in particular should continue to be obedient to the commandments of God as exemplified by Jesus Christ,” Wike said.

According to him, those who follow Jesus and aspire to his kingdom have a perpetual obligation to obey and uphold God’s laws. (NAN)