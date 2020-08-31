Lagos Health Commissioner Recovers From COVID-19

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Lagos state commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, has recovered from the dreaded Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, saying Abayomi’s test on Sunday indicated negative and the commissioner will return to his duties soon.

He said: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the honourable commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi.

“Following the mandatory isolation, the commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by executive council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the incident commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.”

