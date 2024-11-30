CISLAC Harps On Robust Synergy Among Security Agencies, Stakeholders On Prompt Response

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has harped on the need for robust collaboration among security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in Nigeria on Early Warning/Early Response (EWER) issues, so as to avert all manner of impending disaster.

At a one day workshop put together by the organization with support from Open Society Foundation Africa (OSF-Africa) for security agencies and other relevant groups in Enugu on Thursday, it noted that most times relevant bodies do not fo the needful or take issue of early warning signs very seriously.

The workshop aimed at improving coordination, collaboration and communication among security institutions in the state in the areas of Early Warning/Early Response in Nigeria was attended by personnel of the Nigerian police force NPF, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corpse NSCDC, Department of State Security Service DSS, Civil Society groups, amongst others.

According to CISLAC, “While Early Warning and conflict prediction are central concepts in conflict prevention, an effective Early warning Early Response EWER system must have strong connection between civil society and key stakeholders, such as policymakers, to elicit positive responses”

It posited further that “conflict prevention requires careful monitoring of indicators of rising tensions and measures taken to mitigate the potential for crises to escalate.

“Early response systems are the timely and appropriate prevention initiatives, usually undertaken when violent conflict looks likely”.

Speaking at the workshop, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani) Executive Director of CISLAC, stated that “this can only be effective through enhanced communication, collaboration and coordination among relevant institutions towards peace-building.

“The Workshop aims at bringing under one roof, the security institutions and Ministry of Defence, leveraging the National Security Strategy as a vehicle to improve Early response perceptions of the benefits and practicalities of sharing information to sister agencies.

The CISLAC boss, who spoke through the organization’s programme Manager, Jimoh Abubakar, further explained that the workshop was designed to build the capacity of the response institutions within the state for more collaboration, communication, and collective support for early warning and conflict prediction mechanisms.

The Executive Director, insisted that most disasters in Nigeria occur because early warning signs are not taken seriously by relevant agencies.

He therefore, urged security agencies to always make robust synergy and inter agency Collaboration their watch word.

The workshop has as it’s theme: ‘Strengthening inter, agency Collaboration against threats: Navigating the National security Strategy.