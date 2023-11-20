CJN Ariwoola To Inaugurate 58 New SANs On Nov 27

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will swear-in 58 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the main Courtroom of the Supreme Court, as part of the programmes lined up for the 2023/2024 legal year of the Court.

In line with the age-long tradition, the CJN, will, during the special court session, deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address that would highlight the performance of the Apex Court and the Nigerian Judiciary in general in the 2022/2023 legal year.

The Director of Press and Information of the Apex Court, Dr Akande Festus made this known in a press statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the justice sector of the country at the occasion.

They include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) amongst others.

114 applications were earlier received by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2023.

Out of the number, 101 are advocates while 13 are academics.

The total number of qualified applicants shortlisted after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic Pre-qualification, Academic 2nd Filtration Exercise, the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercises was 69 comprising 57 advocates and 12 academics.

After conducting the specified screening and filtration exercises which include a number of appearances in superior courts, recommendations by Justices of the Supreme Court and Judges of superior courts, Chamber inspections; approval on eligibility and integrity of the candidates from the Nigerian Bar Association, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the general public, amongst others, the LPPC came up with 58 successful candidates.

Out of the figure, 57 are advocates while one is an academic.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



