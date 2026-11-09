CJN Swears In 2027 Election Petition Tribunal Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday swore in members of the Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the 2027 general elections, “warning judicial officers against political pressure and intimidation.”.

The CJN gave the warning at the swearing in of members and a capacity-building workshop organised by the Court of Appeal.

Reports` said that 375 judges took the oath of office as members of the 2027 election petition tribunals.

She said that misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings had no place in a society governed by the rule of law.

‘The public airing of allegations, pronouncements on the merits of pending cases or attempts to prejudge judicial outcomes can create unnecessary tension and undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.

‘This responsibility extends to the use of social media, whose reach and immediacy can amplify commentary on pending election disputes.

‘While citizens are entitled to express their views and participate in public discourse, that freedom should be exercised responsibly and with due regard for the integrity of judicial proceedings.

‘The circulation of unverified allegations, selective accounts of court proceedings and online campaigns directed at judicial officers can distort public understanding and encourage the perception that cases are to be determined by public sentiment rather than by the evidence and the law.

‘Members of the public and media organisations should therefore exercise care in sharing information and commenting on matters before the courts.

‘Criticism of judicial decisions, when informed and responsibly expressed, is a legitimate feature of democratic discourse; however, misinformation, intimidation and attempts to prejudice pending proceedings have no place in a society governed by the rule of law,” she said.

The CJN also cautioned lawyers against filing multiple suits and seeking conflicting court orders in election-related disputes ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

She further warned judges handling 2027 election petitions against compromising fair hearing in their bid to deliver speedy justice.

Kekere-Ekun who gave the keynote address at the opening ceremony said such practices, including the use of ex parte applications to secure tactical advantages, could bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

She cautioned that the urgency of election petitions must not be used as an excuse to compromise the right of any party to fair hearing, stressing the need to balance expedition with fairness.

She urged judges to ensure strict compliance with constitutional and statutory timelines while protecting the right of every party to fair hearing.

“The urgency of these matters, however, must never become an excuse for compromising the right of any party to a fair hearing,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun urged the judges undertaking the assignment to remain guided by their judicial oath, courage and impartiality, irrespective of public expectations or pressure.

She also implored legal practitioners to approach election litigation with professionalism and candour, stressing that their duty extended beyond advancing clients’ interests to respecting the administration of justice.

“The duty of a legal practitioner is not merely to advance the interests of a client, but to do so within the bounds of professional ethics and respect for the administration of justice,” she said.

She also cautioned political parties, candidates and their supporters against actions capable of intimidating judicial officers or undermining confidence in the adjudicatory process.

Kekere-Ekun warned public officials against making comments on pending cases, saying pronouncements on their merits or attempts to prejudge judicial outcomes could create unnecessary tension.

She further urged citizens and media organisations to exercise caution in their use of social media, particularly in sharing unverified allegations and commenting on pending election disputes.

According to her, online campaigns directed at judicial officers could distort public understanding and create the impression that cases were determined by public sentiment rather than evidence and law.

The CJN said election adjudication required patience, courage, even-handedness and restraint, given the intense public scrutiny and far-reaching consequences of tribunal decisions.

The CJN said credible elections required the collective responsibility of electoral management bodies, political parties, security agencies, legal practitioners and the judiciary.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi said the manner in which electoral disputes were adjudicated often determined whether political contests were peacefully resolved within constitutional order or descended into uncertainty and discord.

Fagbemi said the effectiveness of the tribunals depended not only on the competence of judicial members but also on the efficiency of their registries and quality of administrative support.

He said the appointment of registrars should not be treated as routine administrative postings, stressing the need for individuals with the requisite experience, competence and administrative capacity.

According to him, inexperienced or inadequately equipped registrars could adversely affect the smooth and timely conduct of proceedings, irrespective of the competence of tribunal members.

Fagbemi urged the judges to remain guided by the constitution, the Electoral Act and principles of justice, stressing the need for sound legal analysis and available evidence.

He said the Electoral Act 2026 introduced reforms aimed at strengthening electoral transparency, promoting internal party democracy, modernising electoral administration and redefining the framework for electoral disputes.

According to him, the impact of the reforms would depend on effective enforcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), compliance by political parties and judicial interpretation.

NAN reports that the three-day workshop, themed: “Election Tribunal as a Tool for Political Stability” also featured the formal presentation of the second edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual by the CJN.

The manual is intended to provide judicial officers with updated constitutional provisions, electoral legislation, practice directions, and judicial decisions relevant to the determination of election petitions.