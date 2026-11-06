Amaechi: Obasanjo Forced My Children To School Abroad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was responsible for his children not attending school in Nigeria.

In an interview on News Central Television on Friday, Amaechi said Obasanjo forced him out of the country, which led to his children starting school abroad.

He explained that after he won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Rivers State in 2006, Obasanjo, then president, stopped him from contesting the 2007 election.

Amaechi said he left Nigeria after Obasanjo threatened to arrest him.

“President Obasanjo tried to stop me from being a governor, but you will see that I did not go to sleep. I went to court, and when he threatened arrest, I left the country,” he said.

Amaechi said he spent about 10 months in exile, and during that time, his children started school abroad.

The former Rivers State governor said his children could not return to Nigeria to start school again because they had already settled in schools outside the country.

“My children did not go to a Nigerian school because Obasanjo chased us out of Nigeria. My wife and children were running from one house to another. They had to go to school outside the country to stay alive and to keep learning,” he said