Tinubu Challenges Atiku To Explain How He Built University As VP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has asked ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to explain how he built a university while serving as vice president.

Tinubu spoke on Saturday at a campaign rally in Ikwerre, Rivers State. He said Atiku is one of those responsible for the hunger in Nigeria.

“To every salary earner, there is a dependent and somebody sharing the food at home.

Those people talking of hunger are talking about the mess they created. Atiku was one of them,” he said.

He added: “Ask him how he built a university while in office as Vice President in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It’s your money, it’s your effort.

A man without moral integrity, latitude and ethics for the office.”

Tinubu also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he called a development partner of his administration.

“Today I have many of you, Rivers people in government working so hard, particularly Wike,” he said. “He is doing a wonderful job, committed, very hardworking, a man with vision and combines that with mission.

Help thank him for me for his contribution to the infrastructural development of our country.”

I can also cut it to a shorter version for social media or a bulletin if you like.