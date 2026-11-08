Tinubu Challenges Atiku To Explain How He Built University As VP

Tinubu Challenges Atiku To Explain How He Built University As VPFeatured, Latest Headlines, News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, November 8th, 2026
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has asked ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to explain how he built a university while serving as vice president.
Tinubu spoke on Saturday at a campaign rally in Ikwerre, Rivers State. He said Atiku is one of those responsible for the hunger in Nigeria.
“To every salary earner, there is a dependent and somebody sharing the food at home.
Those people talking of hunger are talking about the mess they created. Atiku was one of them,” he said.
He added: “Ask him how he built a university while in office as Vice President in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It’s your money, it’s your effort.
A man without moral integrity, latitude and ethics for the office.”
Tinubu also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he called a development partner of his administration.
“Today I have many of you, Rivers people in government working so hard, particularly Wike,” he said. “He is doing a wonderful job, committed, very hardworking, a man with vision and combines that with mission.
Help thank him for me for his contribution to the infrastructural development of our country.”
I can also cut it to a shorter version for social media or a bulletin if you like.
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