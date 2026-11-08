Flamingos Beat Japan to Win U-17 Women’s World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Flamingos made history on Saturday, beating Japan 2-1 in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final to become the first African nation to win the trophy.

Awawu Bashiru scored in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku added a second in the 47th at the Mohammed VI Football Complex. Japan pulled one back through Fuki Ito in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on.

The win makes Nigeria the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories. The Flamingos are also the first team in the competition’s history to lose their opening match and still win the title, having fallen 2-1 to Poland in the group stage.

The National Sports Commission led the congratulations, calling the win “a defining moment for Nigerian and African women’s football.”

Before the final, NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade told the players: “You are on the verge of writing your names in history as the first African team to win a women’s World Cup at any level.”

President Bola Tinubu, who congratulated the team after their semi-final win over Brazil, had urged them to “go for the trophy.”

Head coach Akeem Busari guided the side through five straight wins after the opening loss. “Let’s put the icing on the cake… let’s finish the job,” he said before the final.

The Flamingos beat Puerto Rico, defending champions North Korea, Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil (3-1 in the semi-final) on their way to the title.