Nigerians React As Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie Mops Church Floor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –Nigerians on social media have reacted to photos of Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie mopping a church floor.

Pastor Peace is the wife of Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries. She shared the photos online with a Bible verse, 1 Samuel 12:24, and a note saying it was a privilege to serve God, the African Examiner reports.

The post drew mixed reactions. Some users said she was simply being herself. Others accused her of seeking attention, with some claiming she was only “maintaining her husband’s business.”

The reactions come as Pastor Ibiyeomie faces criticism over comments he made about cursing people who insult him.

Social media activist Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkBlackMan, criticised the pastor. He said the remarks amounted to a threat against Christians and went against Christian teaching.

There has been no public response from the Ibiyeomies at the time of filing this report.