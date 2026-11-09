NDLEA Arrests Ugandan Woman With 87 Cocaine Wraps Hidden In Lagos Airport

(AFRICAN EXAMINER- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 34-year-old Ugandan woman, Farida Nansubuga, with 87 wraps of cocaine concealed around her private parts at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

She was arrested on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, while attempting to board a flight to Uganda at Terminal 2 of the airport. NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said the suspect was intercepted during a joint passenger screening exercise involving NDLEA operatives and aviation security personnel.

A body search revealed suspicious substances concealed around her pelvic region, prompting officers to conduct a secondary search in a designated private room. The search led to the recovery of 87 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.150 kilogrammes, strapped around her pelvic region beneath two layers of underwear.

During preliminary interrogation, Nansubuga said she arrived in Nigeria on October 29 with members of her church for a prayer session at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos.

She claimed that after the prayer session, other members of her delegation returned to Uganda while she remained behind to collect the drug consignment on behalf of a friend identified as Joy. She said the friend connected her with a contact in Nigeria who arranged transportation to a hotel on the morning of her departure.

She alleged that a man handed her the cocaine at the hotel and instructed her to conceal it beneath her clothing to evade airport security. She reportedly expected to receive at least $1,000 upon successful delivery of the drugs to Uganda.

In a separate operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives intercepted 750,000 tablets of Tapentadol 250mg, weighing 526 kilogrammes and valued at about N900 million.

The consignment, which arrived from Ahmedabad, India, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on November 3, was falsely declared as Paracetamol 500mg.

The agency said the drugs were discovered on November 6 during a joint examination with officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

The opioid tablets were found in 10 of the 11 cartons, while the remaining carton contained paracetamol tablets allegedly used as cover.

Also at the airport, operatives on November 4 intercepted 32 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 16.15 kilogrammes, concealed inside two wooden sofas in a cargo shipment from Houston, Texas, United States. A freight agent, Ibrahim Abdulwaheed Adewale, who presented himself to clear the consignment, was arrested. In a follow-up operation on November 6, a 34-year-old caterer from Ibadan, Oyo State, Adeoye Sarafa Ojo, was also arrested while attempting to collect the package.

The suspect reportedly claimed he was sent by a friend, Taiwo Anuoluwapo Olusegun.

The NDLEA further disclosed that it uncovered a syndicate involved in importing chemicals used in the production of Colorado, a synthetic cannabis, from the United Kingdom.

According to the agency, nine parcels concealed in cartons of snacks labelled “Michael Tea Guy” were intercepted in a cargo shipment from the UK on October 23. Two of the parcels contained 1.20 kilogrammes of cannabis, while forensic analysis confirmed that the remaining seven contained chemicals used in producing synthetic cannabis. Several suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the shipments.