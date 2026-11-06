2027: IPC, Challenges Online Media Publishers, Editors On Professional Standards

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2027 general election gathers steam in Nigeria, the International Press Centre IPC, has built the capacity of Online media publishers and editors in Enugu, South East Nigeria, urging them to always make professional standards, Accuracy, and accountability their watch word in their reportage

The organization threw the challenge Thursday during a one day Interface and Capacity Building Workshop it put together for the new media managers in Enugu.

It insisted that as agenda setters in any society, the online media handlers must uphold Professional standards and Accountability.

In his opening remark, Executive Director of (IPC), Mr. Lanre Arogundade, who spoke through Stella Nwofia, the Programme Manager, stated that the training was put together with a view to strengthening the capacity of online media practitioners and promoting responsible journalism, especially as Nigeria prepares for another election cycle come 2027.

The IPC boss posited that as critical stakeholders in the promotion and sustainability of the nation’s democratic experience, the participants must also make objectivity and accuracy their watch word in their reportage.

He explained that the workshop is part of efforts to strengthen online journalism and encourage responsible media practices as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The training which has been carried out in other parts of the country for similar categories of Journalists, he said, became necessary following growing demand for speed and visibility in online publishing which sometimes compromises accuracy.

According to the Executive Director, many online publishers in Enugu were experienced journalists who had moved from conventional established media outfits to operate their own platforms, making continuous professional development essential for them Arogundade, however,

expressed the hope that the training, funded by the European Union (EU) would no doubt improve the capacity of participants in the end, as well as create better opportunities for them in Enugu and strengthen their visibility within the national media environment.

He charged therefore, charged the participants to take the training very seriously so as to ensure that they share the knowledge acquired with their junior Staff.

Arogundade, noted that Enugu online media practitioners are committed, transparent and experienced journalists who understood the responsibilities of the profession

Presenting a paper, tagged: “2027 General Elections in the Context of Democratic & Accountability Reporting : Scanning the Electoral Environment and Reporting Citizens’ Priority Concerns, Professor Ifeoma Dunu of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University UNIZIK Awka, Anambra state urged the participants to always remember the critical role of the media while discharging their duties.

She reminded them that they have a great responsibility in safeguarding democracy through credible information and holding elected public officials accountable for their actions.

The university Don, told the participants that there is a paradigm shift in contemporary news reporting, saying it’s no longer the era of Journalists reporting only what the politicians wants them report, but rather, reporting what affects the citizens, their needs and challenges in the society.

She emphasised that journalists serve as the eyes, ears and voice of ordinary citizens, stressing that information disseminated by the media is often accepted by the public as truth and must therefore be handled with utmost responsibility.

Professor Dunu, who is also the Director, UNIZIK FM Radio station, urged the media to always bring to the front bunner issues and challenges confronting the poor sufferingaNigerian masses and not laying much emphasis on campaigns of political parties and their Candidates.

Chairman of the Corporate Online Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, Mr. Clinton Umeh, in a brief remark, assured the organizers that the participants will translate the lessons from the professional journalism training programme into improved newsroom practices.

Umeh, applauded IPC for the training, stating that such intervention for independent online media practitioners would definitely boost the knowledge of the participants.

He noted that most of the participants had acquired years of experience working in established media outfits before floating their own online organizations.

Our Correspondent reports that Nigeria Democratic Report (NDR), Olusola Oludiran, a fact checker, took the participants on several presentations, such as ‘integrating fact- checking for democratic and accountability report, Basic fact-checking tools and techniques, amongst others