CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Flown To Dubai

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

According to report, the CJN is currently receiving treatment in Dubai.

A member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, made this known during the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Justice Muhammad could not make it at the swearing – in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday and he was represented by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered the oaths to the new SANs.

Spread the love





















