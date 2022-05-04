Obasanjo To Nigerians – All Will Be Well

(AFRRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that whatever the situation and condition is, all will be well with Nigeria.

Obasanjo, who said this at a Global Crusade organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, in Abeokuta and monitored online on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to have faith in God.

The former President said that considering the situation of things, Nigeria and the entire world required God’s visitation, urging all children of God to seek His face for visitation.

“If you consider what is going on in our cities, our states, our country, our region of West Africa, our continent, and indeed our globe, our world required crusade of this nature.

“Some people accused us, Christians of `religiosity’ without spirituality. Yes, that has been the position of the world even in the time of Jesus Christ, but should we lose hope? No.

“There is no time in the world that things have been bad that it is not the children of God that stood out,” he said.

He said that Noah stood out in his time and also Job, who God described as a man who feared God and shun evil and a man of great integrity.

“Nigeria needs such men of integrity at this present moment.

“I believe that because of these kinds of men and women of such virtue in Nigeria, God will open his eyes and have mercy on this country.

“Unless those who don’t want to be honest with themselves will say that all is well, but if we trust in God and believe in Jesus Christ all will be well.

“Children of God, whatever may be our situation, whatever may be the condition, let us have faith in God, and all will be well,” Obasanjo said.

The General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, who had earlier paid a visit to the former president, prayed to God to grant him many more years to contribute to the progress of the country.

Kumuyi stated that his visit was to show respect to Obasanjo and to also invite him to the crusade where he could share his words of wisdom with the people and the global community.

The general overseer, in his message, said that God had prepared complete dominion over the circumstances of the world through Jesus Christ.

Kumuyi said that the only way to have complete dominion over problems and other circumstances was to live in holiness and consecration to God through Jesus Christ.

