COAS, Matawalle Present As Military Buries 22 Officers Killed In Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The mood at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja was sombre as the rank and file of the Nigerian Armed Forces were joined by family members and friends for the burial of some of the military personnel who died in combat in Niger State.

The funeral began with the arrival of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, around 9:46 am. Also in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and other service chiefs.

Some of the deceased officers had already been buried by their families.

