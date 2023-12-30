Come Home And Invest, Otti Tells Abia Indigenes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Alex Otti of Abia has called on indigenes of the state to invest at home, assuring that his government is creating a conducive environment for their enterprise to flourish.

Governor Otti was speaking at the grand civic reception organized by the Abia State Government in honour of the Deputy Speaker of the Kalu at the International Conference Centre Umuahia on Thursday.

“If you do have your investment sited somewhere else, this is the time to bring them down to Abia State. Abia is open for business, foreign investors are coming, and we don’t even need to travel, I’m sure you know that I hardly travel,” he told the gathering.

“Gone are the days when leaders would take a flight to relocate abroad and tell you they are looking for foreign investments. My message to all of us is that we must fix our home and when we fix our home, other people will come and invest.”

Governor Otti also told the audience that the money required to implement the 2024 budget is available.

“Some people are wondering, where is he going to find five hundred and sixty-seven billion. My answer to them is that I have found the money already,” he said. “So, you shouldn’t lose sleep because the money is there.”

He saluted members of the National and State House Assemblies as well as Abians for their support and assured them of better things to come in 2024. business.

Meanwhile, Otti described the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu as a good man with a good spirit who deserves all the encomiums and celebrations of the Abia people.

“What we have done today is what should be done. Rt Hon Ben Kalu deserves all the encomiums and all the celebration, and if we continue to celebrate him till the end of this year, we wouldn’t have done too much. Why? Because first and foremost he is a good man with good spirit. From my own personal bias, he is my younger brother, my friend of several years, more than fifteen-twenty years,” he said.

According to him, the legislator has distinguished himself and identified the purpose for which he was elected, adding that he has done a lot in improving the security and welfare of his people.

Otti said the state government decided to honour him despite political party differences to appreciate his laudable contributions and selfless service to the State.

While speaking at the occasion, Kalu said he was deeply humbled by the reception from Governor Otti.

He acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to the advancement of Abia State, saying, “We have seen, under your leadership the intentionality for restoring critical infrastructure, especially with roads and urban renewal in concurrence with a renewed focus on education and healthcare.”

The lawmaker believes that quality governance transcends political affiliations, adding that “for Abia to flourish, we must all unite, regardless of party lines.

“I am proud to assert that my leadership philosophy revolves around the idea that we can only impact well when we partner, irrespective of political affiliations and I want to declare to Nigerians that the Governor of Abia State is my truest partner in the development of the State”.

In their goodwill messages, some Abians including, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Oga and Nwadiala Emeka Nwogu applauded Governor Alex Otti for his developmental strides in Abia State.

They saluted the kind of synergy and the perfect blend of politics of collaboration between Governor Otti Kalu in the state irrespective of party differences.

The event, which featured the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Enyi Abia on Kalu by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, attracted members of the National Assembly, the speaker and members of the Abia State House of Assembly, commissioners, mayors, traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Abia Council of Traditional Rulers Eze Linus Nto Mbah, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko Bishop Sunday Onuoha among other dignitaries.





