Communal Clash: Police Arrest 12 Persons Over Alledged Murder In Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police Command has arrested 12 male suspects over their alleged role in the murder of four persons during a Communal clash at Oyofo and Awha Community in Ezeagu Council area of the state.

It said preliminary investigation “shows that the clash is a result of land ownership dispute between the villages.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday that “the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of Police Operatives to Oyofo and Awha villages in Ezeagu Local Government Area, following the communal clash between the villages on 11/08/2023 at about 10am.

According to him, “the deployment is to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash, which led to the murder of four (4) males and the burning of one (1) tricycle and five (5) motorcycles.

“Twelve (12) male suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash and murder of the victims, while preliminary investigation shows that the clash is a result of land ownership dispute between the villages.

Ndukwe added : “Further development shall be communicated, please”





