Constable Recruitment: CBT For Enugu Applicants Holds Tuesday, Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has fixed dates and venues for the JAMB-administered Computer-Based Test for General Duty applicants in the ongoing 2022 recruitment of police constables.

The command said the successful applicants shortlisted in the conducted physical and credentials screening had been slated for Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, for the JAMB-administered CBT.

This is contained in a statement issued in the state on Saturday by the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe said the centres for the CBT exercise included Coal City University CBT Centre, Abakaliki Road, Enugu; Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Abakaliki Road, Enugu; and Foretrust Digital Learning Management Centre, Premier Layout, Near Dunamis Church, New Artisan, Enugu.

He listed other areas including the Bishop Otubelu Juniorate CBT Centre, which replaces the IMT Digital Learning Management Centre, initially designated as one of the centres for the exercise.

“The shortlisted General Duty applicants are advised to visit the recruitment portal: https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to access and print the examination invitation slip, which contains their respective dates, times, and centres for the exercise.

“They are also compulsorily expected to report to the centres with the invitation slip and appear in white T-shirts and shorts.

“It should be noted that the CBT is strictly for the General Duty applicants, as the date and venue of the practical examination for applicants in the Specialists cadre will soon be announced by the Recruitment Board,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had wished shortlisted General Duty applicants success in the CBT stage of the recruitment, urging them to conduct themselves appropriately and stick to the rules governing the examination.

“The commissioner cautions them to be wary of job scammers that may want to defraud them of their hard-earned money under the guise of securing the job for them, as the recruitment remains absolutely free,” he advised.

NAN