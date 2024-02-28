Cooking Gas Price Rises By 12% In One Year, Says NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A newly released report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the price of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas increased by 12 per cent from N4,589 in one year.

The report titled ‘Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch (January 2024)’, said while the price of a 5kg cooking gas went from N4,589 in January 2023, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder increased by 3.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N4,963 recorded in December 2023 to N5,139 in January 2024.

On state profile analysis, Nassarawa recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas with N5,790, followed by Jigawa with N5,682, and Gombe with N5,660.

On the other hand, Kaduna recorded the lowest price with N4,150, followed by Ogun and Osun with N4,751 and N4,763 respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with N5,296, followed by the North-Central with N5,240, while the South-West recorded the lowest with N4,805.

Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 1.96 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N11,510 in December 2023 to N11,736 in January 2024. On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 14.2 per cent from N10,277 in January 2023.

On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder with N13,040 followed by Jigawa with N12,875 and Zamfara with N12,725.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Kaduna with N9,699, followed by Kwara and Niger with N10,000 and N10,400 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N12,602, followed by the North-West with N12,225, while the South-West recorded the lowest price at N11,189.

The report comes on the heels of rising costs of living across the country that saw inflation rise by 29.9 per cent in January.