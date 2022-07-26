Cossy Orjiakor Slams Halima Abubakar For ‘Ending Her Career’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cossy Orjiakor, the Nigerian actress, has berated fellow actress, Halima Abubakar who she claimed is “living a lie”.

Cossy took to her social media account where she put out a video calling out Halima Abubakar and challenging her to a ring fight.

It could be recalled that Orjiakor had gotten widespread backlash when Tunde Moshood, publisher of Enquirer Magazine, uploaded footage wherein she appeared to be having sex with a dog.

The actress refuted the claim, alleging that the video was a scene from ‘Itohan’, a 2002 movie that spotlighted the plights of Nigerians trafficked to other countries and used as sex slaves. However, she was still subjected to ridicule as many persons including her peers believed that she had sex with a dog.

In her latest rant, Orjiakor berated Halima and Tunde for “ending my career years back” with the dog scandal describing Halima as a snitch.

She said: “Nigerian Boxing federation. Let’s cash out. I want to officially fight with Halima Abubakar And Tunde Moshood, the two lovers wey finish me years back. Pay us. I’m ready to enter the ring,” the actress said in the video’s caption.

“When people hurt you, the gods will give you the power to beat them to a pulp. So as I stopped acting back then, wetin u gain? As people laughed at me back then as an actress wey sleep with dog wetin una gain.

“Tunde has a daughter. It will all go back to her. I believe in karma. As your tummy dey swell don’t you think it’s time to say sorry to people u hurt.

“Instead of fighting online as your blackmail money no drop. whoever believes the hungry Lima girl should have their heads checked. She is living a lie.”