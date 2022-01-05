Court Remands Man For Defiling 4-Year-Old

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kano has ordered a 20-year-old man, Tasi’u Adamu be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a four-year-old.

The defendant, who lives in Indabawa Quarters, Kano, was standing trial on a count charge of the unnatural offence.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Maryam Jibril, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 15, 2021.

She alleged that on the same date at about 8:00 p.m. the defendant entered his neighbour’s house situated at Indabawa Quarters and had anal sex with the 4-year-old.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provision of section 284 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

He adjourned the case until January 25, for further mention.