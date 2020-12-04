COVID-19: Arik Sacks 300 Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Arik Air has sacked 300 staff from their positions.

The airline disclosed this in a statement on Friday as it blamed the impact of Covid-19 pandemic as the cause.

According to Arik, a redundancy package would be given for the affected workers through the help of the aviation unions.

The statement read in part:

“Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

