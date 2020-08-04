COVID-19: Imo Postpones School Resumption

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Hope Uzodima’s administration in Imo state, South- East Nigeria, has directed that all schools in the state remain closed pending the fulfillment of the World Health Organization (WHO) and NCDC COVID-19 protocols.

He gave the directive Monday through a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, by the state Commissioner for Education, Professor T. O Ikegwuoha.

According to the statement, resumption date will be announced by the Governor as soon as the modalities and conditions given by the state COVID-19 task force, World Health Organization and the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) have been fulfilled.