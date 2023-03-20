W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gov Sule Re-Elected In Nasarawa

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, March 20th, 2023

…..The PDP expressed dissatisfaction with the results.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Abdullahi Sule, on Monday, was announced as the winner of the Nasarawa State governorship election.

The Returning Officer of the governorship election, Professor Tanko Ishaya, declared that Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 347,209 to beat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283,016 votes.



However, the PDP expressed dissatisfaction with the results, saying it would seek redress in court, while the APC said it would also challenge the local government areas that the PDP won.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=86322

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Nigeria Election: Updates & Results

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us