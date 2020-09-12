COVID-19: Nigeria Announces 188 New Cases, Total Infections Hit 56,017

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 188 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country with total number of infections now 56,017.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Friday, adding that one new fatality also raised the death toll to 1,076.

The agency said that the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had reached the 56,000 benchmarks.

It said that till date, 56,017 cases have been confirmed, 43,998, discharged and 1,076 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was stated that the 188 cases were reported from 18 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that Lagos state leads with 47 cases followed by Enugu, 25 and Plateau, 21.

Among others were Edo, Oyo and Kwara tied with 3 cases each as Yobe and Rivers State reports least number of 2 each.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Spread the love





















