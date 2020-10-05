COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 58 New Confirmed Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 infections.

The agency made the announcement late Sunday via its official Twitter handle.

With the new cases, NCDC said the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 59,345.

It added that 50 persons were discharged after they have been successfully treated and recovered from the virus.

According to the NCDC, no death was recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, from the deadly virus, noting that the 58 new cases were reported from nine states of the Federation.

The breakdown of new confirmed cases included: Plateau-18, Lagos-15, Katsina-10, Ogun-5, Kaduna-4, Edo-3, Ekiti-1, FCT-1, and Ondo-1.

NCDC tweeted that as at present, the total confirmed in Nigeria is 59,345, out of which 50,768 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency disclosed that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It advised Nigerians to sustain COVID-19 protocols until the virus completely subsides.

