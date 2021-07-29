Crush All Drug Cartels, NDLEA Boss Charges Newly Promoted Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa has charged all newly promoted officers of the agency to crush drug cartels across Nigeria.

Marwa gave the charge during a ceremony to decorate newly promoted Deputy Commanders General of Narcotics, (DCGNs) and Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics, (ACGNs) on Thursday in Abuja.

African Examiner reports that eight Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics (ACGN) were elevated to the rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics (DCGN).

It also reports that 20 Commanders of Narcotics (CN) were elevated to Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN).

Marwa said the exercise was part of the agency’ efforts to ensure that the nation’s anti-drug war succeeded all round, saying that “Any clog in our wheels, we’ll destroy and must be crushed.

“This war must be pursued relentlessly, the entire country mobilised and we must succeed.

“Therefore, I charge all the topmost officers of this agency to go all out and crush the drug scourge in every part of the country.”

The NDLEA boss attributed the success so far recorded by the agency to the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that President Buhari had, however, graciously approved payment of liabilities and entitlements owed staff for years and also burial expenses due to families of deceased officers since 2015.

He assured officers and men of the agency that their welfare and care would continue to remain uppermost under his leadership.























