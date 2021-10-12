Customs Service Set To Impound 29 Private Airplanes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has threatened to impound 29 jets from private owners, if they fail to pay statutory import duties before the 14 days ultimatum given .

The Nigeria Customs Service released its report on verification of privately-owned airplanes in the country on Tuesday in Abuja.

Customs’ spokesman, Mr Joseph Attah, stated in a news conference that the 29 airplanes would be impounded if the owners did not show up at the expiration of the 14 days ultimatum given.

African Examiner reports that on May 31, Customs announced its plan to verify import documents of privately-owned airplanes in the country.

The exercise took place between June 7 and Aug. 6 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the Service.

Attah explained that within the stipulated period, 86 private jets or airplane operators showed up for the exercise and presented relevant documents for verification.

He added that 57 of them were verified as commercial charter operators and were duly cleared for operations.

He said the 29 private jets/airplanes owners and or their representatives were issued with demand notices on Oct. 11 and were given 14 days to make payments to designated Federal Government accounts.

He said they would be issued Aircraft Clearance Certificates after payment.























