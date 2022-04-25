(BREAKING) : Adedoyin’s Trial Adjourned As Co-Defendant Slumps

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo on Monday adjourned the trial of owner of Hilton hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and its six staff over alleged murder and interference with the corpse of a Master’s Student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timothy Adegoke.

The adjournment was hinged on the health condition of the second defendant, Magdalene Chiefuna, who was coughing intermittently and slumped while the counsel from the Ministry of Justice and defendants’ counsel were arguing the propriety of a human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN taking over the prosecution.

Details Shortly…