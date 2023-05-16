Dana Air To Support Hilda Baci With Free Tickets For 1 Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian airline, Dana Air, has stated it will also be supporting Hilda Bacci, the celebrity chef.

The African Examiner recalls that Hilda, a 27-year-old Nigerian, broke the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual as she surpassed India’s Lata Tondon who set the record in 2019.

Dana Air’s Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the craft, creativity, efforts, and innovations of young Nigerians who showcase the true Nigerian spirit.

He also disclosed that the airline will be supporting Hilda’s mother with three months of local flights for free.

“We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year and We are inspired by her strength and determination for greatness.

“We understand her mum is also a chef and she must have gotten this inspiration from her and in light of this, we shall be supporting her mum with 3 months of local flights for free.

“We thank Hilda’s mum for giving us an amazing daughter and for being a huge support system to Hilda.”