David De Gea Wins Second EPL Golden Glove

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – David De Gea Snags Second EPL Golden Glove, His first win came in the twilight of the 2017/18 season.

The English Premier League tweeted on the accolade amid his team’s Bournemouth clash on Saturday.

De Gea was guaranteed sole ownership of this season’s award for the most clean sheets when his rival, Alisson, fell out of contention by conceding for Liverpool at home to Aston Villa.

That means the Brazilian had 14 clean sheets with one match to play, while De Gea had 16. But the Spaniard added to his tally in Man Utd’s 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth.

It is the second time that the Man Utd goalkeeper has claimed the award, winning in 2017/18 with 18 clean sheets.

That is a total De Gea can still beat this season, with two more matches remaining for Man Utd, at home to Chelsea on Thursday and to Fulham next Sunday.