Davido Blasts Gov. Oyetola Over Voting Allegation

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, September 19th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has berated the outgoing governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, concerning his claims of over-voting during the state’s July governorship elections.

Taking to this Twitter account on Monday, Davido, nephew to Osun’s governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, accused the governor of “spreading lies” and killing his legacy as the governor of Osun State.

Davido tweeted, “You’re actually just a bad human being @GboyegaOyetola; no other way to put it. Spreading lies everywhere, destroying your legacy (not like you even have).



“It’s done and dusted. @inecnigeria, please, is there any such thing as over-voting with your new BVAS Machine? NOV 27th WE MOVE!!”

Davido.’s comments is coming a day after the governor-elect refuted a post circulating on social media, saying that he admitted over-voting in his response to the petition against his victory at the July 16 governorship poll pending before Election Petition Tribunal.

